Awaiting A DACA Decision

Exploring the implications of changing a policy that affects about 800,000 DREAMers.

Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA chant slogans and holds signs while joining a Labor Day rally in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 4. (Richard Vogel/AP)

Guest

Glenn Thrush, White House Correspondent for the New York Times. (@GlennThrush)

From Tom's Reading List

The New York Times: Trump Seriously Considering Ending DACA, With 6-Month Delay — "One official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said that Mr. Trump was sympathetic to the plight of the young immigrants, known as Dreamers — many have known life only in the United States and have few connections to the countries of their birth — but had been told by Justice Department lawyers that his predecessor’s program would not survive a court challenge."

CNN: Pending DACA Decision Sparks Reaction On Both Sides — "Permits under DACA are granted for two years before needing to be renewed. A recent study by groups that support DACA estimated that 1,400 people a day could lose their protections if renewals were ended. As soon as the move was reported, there was a flood of reaction from the left and the right, with immigration advocates calling the move cruel and Trump's core supporters hailing it as restoring the rule of law."