On Point
Support the news
Awaiting A DACA Decision
Exploring the implications of changing a policy that affects about 800,000 DREAMers.
Guest
Glenn Thrush, White House Correspondent for the New York Times. (@GlennThrush)
From Tom's Reading List
The New York Times: Trump Seriously Considering Ending DACA, With 6-Month Delay — "One official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said that Mr. Trump was sympathetic to the plight of the young immigrants, known as Dreamers — many have known life only in the United States and have few connections to the countries of their birth — but had been told by Justice Department lawyers that his predecessor’s program would not survive a court challenge."
CNN: Pending DACA Decision Sparks Reaction On Both Sides — "Permits under DACA are granted for two years before needing to be renewed. A recent study by groups that support DACA estimated that 1,400 people a day could lose their protections if renewals were ended. As soon as the move was reported, there was a flood of reaction from the left and the right, with immigration advocates calling the move cruel and Trump's core supporters hailing it as restoring the rule of law."
This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
More from On Point
Support the news