Options On North Korea

What options does the U.S. have after North Korea's most powerful nuclear test yet?

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, right, speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 3 regarding the escalating crisis in North Korea's nuclear threats. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Guest

David Sanger, National Security Correspondent for The New York Times. (@SangerNYT)

From Tom's Reading List

The New York Times: North Korean Nuclear Test Draws U.S. Warning of ‘Massive Military Response’ — "The underground blast was by far North Korea’s most powerful ever. Though it was far from clear that the North had set off a hydrogen bomb, as it claimed, the explosion caused tremors that were felt in South Korea and China. Experts estimated that the blast was four to sixteen times more powerful than any the North had set off before, with far more destructive power than the bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II."

CNN Money: What's Left To Sanction In North Korea After Its Big Missile Test? — "The last set of U.N. sanctions were approved less than a month ago, aiming to kill a billion dollars' worth of North Korean exports by hitting major industries such as coal, iron ore and seafood. But analysts warned at the time that the measures were unlikely to be enough to make Kim back down on North Korea's rapidly advancing nuclear weapons program. So what's left for Trump to go after?"