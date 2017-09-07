Patti Smith, The Godmother Of Punk Rock, Shares Her 'Devotion'

The “Godmother of Punk Rock,” Patti Smith, on creativity and invention. She’s with us.

Patti Smith, Musician, writer and artist known as the "Godmother of Punk Rock." Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Author of "Devotion."

From Tom's Reading List

The Washington Post: Patti Smith’s ‘Devotion’ — Equal Parts Exasperating And Inspiring — "What gives the story a ghostly resonance is the way that it picks up on elements that Smith scatters desultorily through the preceding essay: a snatch of an Estonian film, a memory of her father at an ice-skating event, a visit to a French cemetery. Operating in tandem, the two sections provide an organic illustration of how a creative mind transforms impressions and thoughts into art, itself a rare accomplishment, even if the end product is humdrum."

The New Yorker: My Buddy — "I was far away, standing in the rain before the sleeping lion of Lucerne, a colossal, noble, stoic lion carved from the rock of a low cliff. The rain fell, obscuring tears. I knew that I would see Sam again somewhere in the landscape of dream, but at that moment I imagined I was back in Kentucky, with the rolling fields and the creek that widens into a small river. I pictured Sam’s books lining the shelves, his boots lined against the wall, beneath the window where he would watch the horses grazing by the wooden fence. I pictured myself sitting at the kitchen table, reaching for that tattooed hand."

Happy: Listen to Patti Smith Read The Collection Of Poetry That Would Become ‘Horses’ In 1975 — "For Smith, before there was rock ‘n’ roll there was poetry and a intense love of literature. As she puts it, she got “sidetracked” by music, and wandered down a path through which she could fuse her love of Rimbaud and the Beats with her adoration for Bob Dylan, Keith Richards and Jim Morrison."

Listen To Songs From Today's Show

