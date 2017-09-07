Support the news

Former State Dept. Adviser Eliot Cohen's Thoughts On President Trump

September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Eliot Cohen, a former State Department adviser and big foreign policy thinker, shared his thoughts on the Trump administration, generals in the White House, and foreign policy in an hour-long conversation originally broadcast September 7, 2017. You can listen to the full broadcast here.

Cohen's comments about President Trump spurred strong reaction from listeners with a wide range of political views. Here's Cohen's fundamental critique of the president:

And here's what he had to say about the American profile in the world under Donald Trump.

This segment aired on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from On Point

Support the news