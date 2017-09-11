Hurricane Irma's Wrath

Hurricane Irma. How we’re dealing and what we’re learning from an Atlantic monster.

Orlando city employees and volunteers fill sandbags for residents as they prepare for Hurricane Irma, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Lines of vehicles stretched for miles and many waited several hours to get the sandbags. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Guests

Stephen Flynn, Founding Director of the Global Resilience Institute. Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University. Retired Coast Guard Commander.

Benjamin Kirtman, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Miami.

Corene Matyas, Professor of Geography at the University of Florida.

From Tom's Reading List

Miami Herald: 'Unprecedented' evacuations set as Irma takes direct aim at South Florida -- "Irma is set to hit the Florida peninsula directly, though exactly where continues to be uncertain. Increasingly grim-faced emergency managers across the state did not hesitate. Evacuations extended from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach and beyond, as counties along Florida’s east coast eyed the storm’s projected path north. Even Georgia required its coastal residents to leave."

New York Times: Caribbean devastated as Irma heads toward Florida -- "One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded crescendoed over the Caribbean on Thursday, crumpling islands better known as beach paradises into half-habitable emergency zones and sideswiping Puerto Rico before churning north. More than 60 percent of households in Puerto Rico were without power. On St. Martin, an official said 95 percent of the island was destroyed. The Haitian government called for all agencies, stores and banks to shut down as the storm hit. Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said that half of Barbuda had been left homeless."

USA Today: Hurricane Irma's track through center of Florida is unusual — "Like a giant buzzsaw, Hurricane Irma is forecast to carve a ferocious path up the Florida peninsula, all the way from the Keys to the Georgia border. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast path for Irma has it hitting South Florida, including Miami and perhaps its highly developed and expensive central region, then up through affluent Broward and Palm Beach counties and farther north, threatening the entire peninsula."