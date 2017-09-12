A Few Resources To Help Hurricane Victims

As the damages and devastation are tallied in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, many people are motivated to open their hearts — and their wallets.

But, people naturally want to make sure their donations are going to the right places.

Our guest Stacy Palmer, of the Chronicle of Philanthropy, says though her organization does not vet charities, she recommends donors turn to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and GlobalGiving to help.

Aid Resources