A Major Mapping Of Cincinnati's Opioid Crisis

September 13, 2017
The Cincinnati Enquirer sent reporters into the field for seven days to report on the heroin crisis. They returned with an alarming snapshot of a national epidemic.

Discarded syringes lay near near train tracks in Philadelphia on July 31. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Guests

Terry DeMio, heroin reporter for the Cincinnati Enquirer and co-writer of "Seven Days Of Heroin: This is What an Epidemic Looks Like" (@tdemio)

Dan Horn, Hamilton County reporter for the Cincinnati Enquirer and co-writer of "Seven Days Of Heroin: This is What an Epidemic Looks Like" (@danhornnews)

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democratic senator in Ohio (@SenSherrodBrown)

Tom's Reading List

Cincinnati Enquirer: Seven Days Of Heroin: This is What an Epidemic Looks Like — "Their bones look as if they might poke through their skin. Their eyes are sunken, their hair a tangled mess. Some are unsteady on their feet. Others scratch at sores on their arms. A few lean on the table in front of the judge as if it is the only thing holding them up."

Cleveland.com: Drug companies want to dismiss Ohio's lawsuit over opioid epidemic — "Companies that make prescription opioids want a Ross County Common Pleas judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine that charged them with stoking Ohio's opioid epidemic by fraudulently marketing their products."

The Columbus Dispatch: Why are Ohio’s heroin deaths higher than those in Texas, California? — "In Ohio in 2015, more than 12 people per 100,000 died of heroin overdoses. For Texas and California — both states on the border with Mexico, where much of the heroin supply is said to originate — that figure was less than two."

This program airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

