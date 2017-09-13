A Major Mapping Of Cincinnati's Opioid Crisis

The Cincinnati Enquirer sent reporters into the field for seven days to report on the heroin crisis. They returned with an alarming snapshot of a national epidemic.

Discarded syringes lay near near train tracks in Philadelphia on July 31. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Guests

Terry DeMio, heroin reporter for the Cincinnati Enquirer and co-writer of "Seven Days Of Heroin: This is What an Epidemic Looks Like" (@tdemio)

Dan Horn, Hamilton County reporter for the Cincinnati Enquirer and co-writer of "Seven Days Of Heroin: This is What an Epidemic Looks Like" (@danhornnews)

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democratic senator in Ohio (@SenSherrodBrown)

Tom's Reading List

Cincinnati Enquirer: Seven Days Of Heroin: This is What an Epidemic Looks Like — "Their bones look as if they might poke through their skin. Their eyes are sunken, their hair a tangled mess. Some are unsteady on their feet. Others scratch at sores on their arms. A few lean on the table in front of the judge as if it is the only thing holding them up."

Cleveland.com: Drug companies want to dismiss Ohio's lawsuit over opioid epidemic — "Companies that make prescription opioids want a Ross County Common Pleas judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine that charged them with stoking Ohio's opioid epidemic by fraudulently marketing their products."

The Columbus Dispatch: Why are Ohio’s heroin deaths higher than those in Texas, California? — "In Ohio in 2015, more than 12 people per 100,000 died of heroin overdoses. For Texas and California — both states on the border with Mexico, where much of the heroin supply is said to originate — that figure was less than two."