Week In The News: Irma Destruction, DACA Uncertainty, Clinton Campaign Memoir

The trail of Irma. Trump and tax reform. Equifax outrage. Hillary opens the book on her failed campaign. Our weekly news round table goes behind the headlines.

Debris and a car damaged during the storm are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 13 in Big Pine Key, Fla. (Alan Diaz/AP)

Guests

Alan Gomez, Miami-based correspondent for USA Today (@alangomez)

Jennifer Jacobs , White House reporter for Bloomberg News (@JenniferJJacobs)

Jack Beatty, On Point News Analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Tom's Reading List

Washington Post: Trump, top Democrats agree to work on deal to save ‘dreamers’ from deportation -- "A possible alliance between Trump and the Democrats on immigration would represent a major political gamble for a president who made promises of tougher border control policies the centerpiece of his campaign and pledged to build a “big, beautiful wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border. A majority of Republicans, especially in the House, have long opposed offering legal status, and a path to citizenship, to the nation’s more than 11 million undocumented immigrants."

Miami Herald: 8 dead, others evacuated at Hollywood nursing home without power after Irma -- "Like many places in South Florida, the nursing home has been without power since being whipped by tropical storm-force winds with hurricane gusts on the edge of Hurricane Irma. The Florida Health Care Association said Wednesday 150 of 700 nursing home facilities around the state didn’t have full power."

The Wall Street Journal: Flynn Promoted Nuclear-Plant Project While in White House -- "While working at the White House, Mr. Flynn advocated for a group of former senior U.S. military officers with whom he had worked while in the private sector. The project, which the former military officers were helping promote on behalf of several U.S. companies, envisions building and operating dozens of nuclear plants in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, the people familiar with it said."