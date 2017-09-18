On Point
Support the news
Snowbirds Rethink Flocking To Florida After Irma
Florida has long attracted Northerners looking to escape colder climates in the Sunshine state. But Hurricane Irma may make them reconsider. We discuss.
In this hour, we also look at destruction in the Caribbean.
Guests
Jessica Dickler, personal finance writer, CNBC.com (@jdickler)
Tom's Reading List
CNBC: Some retirees are rethinking Florida, post Irma -- "... the devastation from Hurricane Irma, fresh on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which plowed into Houston late last month, has some retirees and soon-to-be retirees like Musovic second-guessing their decision."
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from On Point
Support the news