Support the news

Snowbirds Rethink Flocking To Florida After Irma

September 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A house rests on the beach after collapsing off a cliff from Hurricane Irma in Vilano Beach, Fla. on Sept. 15. Florida’s economy has long thrived on one major import: people. Irma raised concerns about just how sustainable the allure of Florida’s year-round warmth and lifestyle are. (David Goldman/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A house rests on the beach after collapsing off a cliff from Hurricane Irma in Vilano Beach, Fla. on Sept. 15. Florida’s economy has long thrived on one major import: people. Irma raised concerns about just how sustainable the allure of Florida’s year-round warmth and lifestyle are. (David Goldman/AP)

Florida has long attracted Northerners looking to escape colder climates in the Sunshine state. But Hurricane Irma may make them reconsider. We discuss.

In this hour, we also look at destruction in the Caribbean.

Guests

Jessica Dickler, personal finance writer, CNBC.com (@jdickler)

Tom's Reading List

CNBC: Some retirees are rethinking Florida, post Irma -- "... the devastation from Hurricane Irma, fresh on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which plowed into Houston late last month, has some retirees and soon-to-be retirees like Musovic second-guessing their decision."

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from On Point

Support the news