President Trump's UN Speech

Looking at the President's first speech to the UN General Assembly.

President Donald Trump speaks during the "Reforming the United Nations: Management, Security, and Development" meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

From Tom's Reading List

The Wall Street Journal: Trump to Push Nationalist Policy at U.N. — "Mr. Trump will call for more burden sharing and cooperation among countries on issues including the fight on terrorism, North Korea’s nuclear and military threat, and Iran’s adherence to a multinational nuclear deal."

USA Today: In U.N. Speech, Trump To Call For International Cooperation On North Korea — "In his first major speech to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, Trump will speak in “extremely tough terms” about the North Korean nuclear threat, according to one aide, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity before the president's high-profile remarks. Trump will emphasize the dangers Pyongyang's nuclear program poses not just to the U.S. – but to all the nations in the room, the aide said. North Korea will be in the front row for Trump's speech, because the U.N. uses a lottery system to determine seating."