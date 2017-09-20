From Amazon To Foxconn: Major Companies Making Moves

Cities across the country court Amazon for its new headquarters. Wisconsin signs a $3 billion deal to snag Foxconn. We look at the competition for marquis employers.

Applicants wait in line to enter a job fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at an Amazon fulfillment center, in Kent, Wash. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Guests

Laura Stevens, reporter for the Wall Street Journal covering Amazon. (@LauraStevensWSJ)

Joesph Parilla, fellow at the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy program. (@joeparilla)

John Boyd, founder of The Boyd Company, a corporate site selection consulting firm. (@TheBoydCompany)

Jason Stein, statehouse reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. (@jasonmdstein)

From Tom's Reading List

The Wall Street Journal: Amazon Seeks Prime Location for Its Second Headquarters — "Cities from Toronto to Chicago to Denver raised their hands Thursday, saying they would submit proposals. The competition to win Amazon’s business likely will be fierce and could break records for tax incentive packages, according to consultants who advise companies and governments on such deals."

Citylab: High-Paying Jobs Alone Won't Save Big Cities — "Cities don’t just need jobs—and even high paying positions are insufficient. They also need to eradicate racial and gender disparities, provide work training programs, and they need to better prepare for the inevitable natural and manmade disasters that threaten citywide prosperity. Cities deserve a progressive company, one that accounts for societal gains alongside typical financial profits."

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Beyond Southeastern Wisconsin, State Businesspeople Generally Support Foxconn Package — "Gov. Scott Walker on Monday signed legislation that pays up to $2.85 billion to Foxconn Technology Group over 15 years. Also, the state is waiving $150 million in sales taxes on construction materials for the $10 billion facility. Foxconn, which could employ as many as 13,000 people, represents a big win for Wisconsin, said Walker and Republican legislators. But Democratic legislators, who largely opposed the financing package, say the price is too high — including exemptions from environmental regulations for the flat screen manufacturing complex."