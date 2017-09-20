Does Our Constitution Hold Up Today?

Was our Constitution made for this much economic inequality? One big thinker says no.

'The Signing of the Constitution' by Howard Chandler Christy 1787. (Camelia TWU/Creative Commons)

Guests

Ganesh Sitaraman, professor of law at Vanderbilt University. Author of "The Crisis of the Middle Class Constitution." (@GaneshSitaraman)

From Tom's Reading List

The New York Times: Our Constitution Wasn’t Built for This — "Exactly 230 years ago, on Sept. 17, 1787, a group of men in Philadelphia concluded a summer of sophisticated, impassioned debates about the fate of their fledgling nation. The document that emerged, our Constitution, is often thought of as part of an aristocratic counterrevolution that stands in contrast to the democratic revolution of 1776. But our Constitution has at least one radical feature: It isn’t designed for a society with economic inequality."

The Washington Post: Can The American Republic Survive Extreme Economic Inequality? — "Sitaraman goes deeper to show how inequality is dividing Americans on the level of psychology and culture. Surrounded by the evidence of their success, the wealthy come to believe that they are fundamentally better than other Americans and that working people deserve their declining fortunes. They trumpet meritocracy while ensuring that their children enjoy crushing advantages from birth. They have unprecedented access to politicians and use it to push policies that swell their wealth while defunding institutions, such as public education, that sustain opportunities for less-fortunate Americans."

The Boston Globe: The Constitution Requires Inequality — "Today, many people argue that campaign finance reform is the primary reason the wealthy so thoroughly control the government. But a careful reading of Federalist No. 10 ought to disabuse them of that notion. According to Madison, representative government is superior to democracy — a form of government, he says, that is “incompatible with . . . the rights of private property” — because it filters the public will through the medium of allegedly disinterested leaders. For the founders, only the rich were truly above corruption by “partial considerations.” The same argument has been somewhat less eloquently stated in our own time by noted political theorist Donald Trump."

From the book THE CRISIS OF THE MIDDLE-CLASS CONSTITUTION by Ganesh Sitaraman, copyright 2017 by Ganesh Sitaraman. Published by arrangement with Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of The Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.