Unpacking Graham-Cassidy: The Latest GOP Health Care Bill

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Graham-Cassidy, the GOP’s health care Hail Mary to repeal Obamacare. We’ll dive into the bill and look at the high stakes -- for the politicians and for you.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to the media, accompanied by Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Guests

Noam Levey, national health care reporter for the Los Angeles Times. (@NoamLevey)

Seung Min Kim, covers Congress for Politico. (@seungminkim)

Dr. Jeff Coyler, Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, and a surgeon. (@DrJeffColyer)

Judy Solomon, vice president for health policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. (@JudyCBPP)

From The Reading List

The Los Angeles Times: Obamacare 101: What Would The Graham-Cassidy Repeal Bill Do? — "The Graham-Cassidy proposal would completely restructure how the federal government provides healthcare assistance to some 80 million Americans and create a new system for distributing hundreds of billions of dollars of government aid. That would represent the largest change in the way healthcare is financed in the United States in more than half a century."

Politico: Republicans Rip Rand For Rejecting Obamacare Repeal — "Despite being one of the Senate’s most conservative members, Paul has been the loudest GOP critic of legislation to repeal the health care law that Republicans are desperate to jam through before a Sept. 30 deadline. His recalcitrant opposition left GOP leaders with virtually no breathing room as their whipping got underway, since they can lose only two votes and still pass the bill."

National Review: Graham-Cassidy Is a Too-Mild Improvement on Obamacare — "On the positive side, supporters of the legislation correctly point out that it would give the states far more flexibility with the funds they receive, and would allow them to waive many of Obamacare’s more onerous regulations, including the mandate to buy coverage, mandated benefits, and pre-existing-condition coverage requirements. Those are the regulations most responsible for driving up premiums and destabilizing insurance markets."