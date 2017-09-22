Week In The News: Trump's U.N. Speech, Russia Investigation, Hurricane And Earthquake Devastation

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Trump and America First at the U.N. Russia investigation nears turning point. Earthquake and hurricanes. Our weekly news round table goes behind the headlines.

President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in New York. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Guests

Margaret Talev, senior White House correspondent for Bloomberg News. (@margarettalev)

Aaron Blake, senior political reporter for the Washington Post. (@AaronBlake)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

Bloomberg: Trump Threatens to ‘Totally Destroy’ North Korea in the Event of War — "Trump delivered unusually stark denunciations of both North Korea and Iran, telling his audience — including officials from those two countries — that no nation can remain on the sidelines when rogue governments threaten war. 'No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles,' Trump said of North Korea, calling it a 'depraved regime.'"

The Washington Post: Trump vs. Manafort? The White House Sounds Ready To Go To War. — "It all sounds a lot like a White House that is preparing to disown Manafort and to say that he was out for himself from Day One. That could, of course, help them argue that he's not credible; they could say that he's basically about to do whatever it takes to save his own hide and will say anything — the usual strategy for witnesses who cut deals with prosecutors."

Newsweek: Are Hurricane Maria And The Mexico Earthquake Related? — "Hurricanes arise due to interactions between the atmosphere and the ocean, whereas earthquakes are caused by the motions of solid earth. But scientists have long searched for a connection between the two types of natural events, which often occur in succession—as was also the case earlier in September, when another earthquake struck Mexico around the same time Hurricane Irma made landfall."