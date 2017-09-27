What Roy Moore's Alabama Senate Primary Win Means For The GOP

Alabama’s US Senate primary. Moore vs Strange. Bannon vs Trump. We’ll unpack the results from Alabama’s special election.

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Guests

John Archibald, columnist for the Alabama Media Group. (@JohnArchibald)

Byron York, chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner. (@ByronYork)

Howard Fineman, Global Editorial Director for HuffPost. (@howardfineman)

From Tom's Reading List

The New York Times: Alabama Election Results: Roy Moore Advances in Race for U.S. Senate Seat — "Roy Moore, a former State Supreme Court chief justice, defeated Senator Luther Strange on Tuesday in the Republican runoff to fill the United States Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, now the attorney general. Mr. Moore will face the Democratic nominee, Doug Jones, a former United States attorney, in the general election on Dec. 12."

AL.com: Roy Moore vs Luther Strange Was A Doozy Of A 'debate,' But Who Won? — "Strange stayed on message all night: President Donald Trump really really really likes him. President Trump picked him. President Trump is coming to see him. President Trump can count on him. President Trump chose him, like the Bachelor chooses a swooning young lass. If he said it once, he said it a hundred times. And while Moore did not stay on message - he bounced from subject to subject sometimes without punctuation to let the audience know what was coming - he was clear on his response. 'It's a good thing I'm not running against the president," he said. "I'm running against Luther Strange.'"

Bloomberg: Alabama’s Ten Commandments Candidate May Upend U.S. Senate Order — "Roy Moore, 70, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, is the front-runner in Tuesday’s runoff primary election, and recent polls show him well ahead of McConnell’s preferred candidate, incumbent Senator Luther Strange. If Moore wins, McConnell will have to work with a senator who has called for him to step down and who has built his brand around a willingness to upset political order — a threat to the routine of the Senate, which runs on unanimous consent and precedent."