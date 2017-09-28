Totaling Up President Trump's Tax Overhaul Plan

The president and Congress share more pieces of a tax overhaul. What’s it add up to? We’ll ask.

Guests

Ben White, chief economic correspondent for Politico and author of the "Morning Money" column. (@morningmoneyben)

Brian Riedl, senior fellow in budget, tax, and economics at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research. Former chief economist for Se. Rob Portman (R-OH). (@Brian_Riedl)

Matthew Gardner, senior fellow at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Sahil Kapur, national political reporter for Bloomberg. (@sahilkapur)

From Tom's Reading List

The New York Times: Trump’s Tax Plan Cuts Rates for Individuals and Corporations and Eliminates Many Deductions — "The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed the most sweeping changes to the federal tax code in decades, outlining a framework that would cut individual and corporate taxes, eliminate widely used exemptions and deductions and tilt the United States closer to the type of tax system embraced by other industrialized nations. But the framework leaves many of the toughest decisions to Congress, including how to pay for a plan that could add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit, how progressive it should be and which prized deductions to jettison."

Politico: Trump, GOP Tax Plan Omits Details On Who Pays — "It’s not that Republicans don’t necessarily know who they want to foot the bill for their plans. They just don't want to identify all the losers quite yet. Their game plan is to delay spelling out who would have to pay more under their plan in order to give opponents as little opportunity as possible to mount a counteroffensive. There’s a fear that K Street lobbyists will launch massive campaigns to protect their favorite provisions, killing the entire initiative. Speaker Paul Ryan urged lawmakers to stand firm against lobbyists during the GOP retreat."

Bloomberg: Trump Calls 20% Corporate Tax Rate in Plan a ‘Perfect Number — "The framework proposes cutting the top individual rate to 35 percent — but leaves it up to Congress to decide whether to create a higher bracket for those at the top of the income scale, according to the document released Wednesday. The rate on corporations would be set at 20 percent, down from the current 35 percent, and businesses would be allowed to immediately write off their capital spending for at least five years. Pass-through businesses would have their tax rate capped at 25 percent."