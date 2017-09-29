Week In The News: Trump Tax Plan, NFL Protests, Puerto Rico Devastation

GOP health care bill dies. Trump versus the NFL. Tax overhaul. Private jets scandal. Puerto Rico. Our weekly news round table goes behind the headlines.

In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, the Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz.

Eliana Johnson, national political reporter for Politico. (@elianayjohnson)

Kevin Blackistone, sports columnist at the Washington Post and panelist on ESPN's Around the Horn. (@ProfBlackistone)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Politico: Moore's Win Conjures 2018 Nightmare — For Both Parties — "Republicans have their own fears about a Sen. Moore. They agree not only that the GOP is likely to hold the Alabama seat, but that Moore’s primary victory will inspire a rash of anti-establishment candidates who sow chaos and would make Congress even more dysfunctional if they were to win election. And party hands are no longer writing them off. Rank-and-file Republicans, who spent more than $13 million to stop Moore, were startled by Tuesday’s results. They said they understood how candidates across the country could tap into the same anti-establishment fervor that helped Moore — who was twice removed from the state Supreme Court, once for refusing to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments — overpower Strange."

The Washington Post: NFL Owners Wouldn’t Give Colin Kaepernick A Job. Now They’ve Co-Opted His Movement. — "What black NFL players did unwittingly was make themselves victims of the worst that white allyship in the black struggle — or wealthy allyship in a working-class struggle — could offer. It all but usurped the message of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is the foundation of Kaepernick’s remonstration. It made protest, which is supposed to make people prickly, palatable, instead."

USA Today: Aid Trickling Into Puerto Rico, But Thousands Of Supplies Still Stuck At Port — "Amid the devastation from Hurricane Maria, every problem seems to compound the next. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said desperately needed truck drivers were themselves dislocated by the storm, and — amid widespread power and communications outages — were difficult to track down to get back to work."