Confronting Modern Mass Shootings

Terror in the streets of Las Vegas. How should Americans understand and confront the now-drumbeat of mass killings in this country.

Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Guests

Jonathan Metzl, professor of sociology and psychiatry at Vanderbilt University. Director of the Center for Medicine Health, and Society. @JonathanMetzl

Joel Capellan, professor of Law and Justice Studies at Rowan University.

Marilynne Robinson, Pulitzer-prize winning novelist, essayist.

From Tom's Reading List

New York Times: Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino Kills 58 — "A gunman on a high floor of a Las Vegas hotel rained a rapid-fire barrage on an outdoor concert festival on Sunday night, killing at least 58 people, injuring hundreds of others, and sending thousands of terrified survivors fleeing for cover, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history."

The Washington Post: How the Las Vegas Strip shooting unfolded — "10:08 p.m. The shooter, from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, began to fire shots into a concert venue across the street, a quarter-mile away. He is believed to have fired from two different rooms to get different angles, according to the Nevada Independent."

The Atlantic: Another Concert Made Into a Target — "The particulars of the attack that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400—the deadliest shooting in modern American history—are uniquely horrifying. But there is a nauseating familiarity to the slaughter as well. Concerts have become venues of mass murder in recent years: 89 at the Eagles of Death Metal show in Paris, 22 leaving an Ariana Grande performance in Manchester. An evening at a dance club in Orlando ended with 49 deaths from gunfire."