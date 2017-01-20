close

In D.C., Excitement Mixes With Uncertainty Ahead Of Trump Inauguration05:10

Play
January 20, 2017
By Anthony Brooks
The sun rises behind the Capitol in Washington on Friday before the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump. (Cliff Owen/AP)closemore
The sun rises behind the Capitol in Washington on Friday before the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump. (Cliff Owen/AP)

In just a few hours, Donald Trump takes the oath of office to become the nation's 45th president.

The president-elect arrived in Washington Thursday and spent part of the day at the Trump International Hotel, where he wined and dined supporters and where he'll attend a pre-inauguration prayer breakfast Friday.

WBUR's Anthony Brooks is in Washington for the inauguration and joined Morning Edition to give us a sense of the mood there.

Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.

