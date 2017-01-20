Support the news
In just a few hours, Donald Trump takes the oath of office to become the nation's 45th president.
The president-elect arrived in Washington Thursday and spent part of the day at the Trump International Hotel, where he wined and dined supporters and where he'll attend a pre-inauguration prayer breakfast Friday.
WBUR's Anthony Brooks is in Washington for the inauguration and joined Morning Edition to give us a sense of the mood there.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
Support the news
More Politicker or Explore Audio.