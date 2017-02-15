Report: Boston Councilor Linehan Won't Seek 6th Term

South Boston City Councilor Bill Linehan reportedly won't seek a sixth term.

"For a boy from South Boston, who has been active in politics since he was 15, the last 10 years were self-actualizing for me," the 66-year-old Democrat, who represents the Second District, told The Boston Globe. "People generally don’t get to test what their convictions are. I was and am proud of how I handled [this work]. And I think that I’ve changed our city in a positive way."

Linehan's office would not confirm his decision to WBUR. He will, however, hold a news conference at City Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The lifelong Southie resident was first elected to the council in 2007, and served a term as its president. He had previously been director of operations for the city's Parks Department, and a special assistant to the city's chief operating officer.

Councilor Linehan has faced some criticism while in office. He was behind a contentious push to raise councilors' pay, and in 2011 he submitted a controversial redistricting plan that was ultimately rejected.

Twice — in 2011 and 2013 — Linehan narrowly beat challenger Suzanne Lee in the Second District race. The match-ups — a white man against an Asian-American woman — were seen as a contest of "old Boston" politics against a new, more diverse brand, and representative of changes in the district itself.

Linehan's reported decision not to seek reelection means a coveted seat will be open.

Corey Dinopoulos, who was behind the original Boston Olympic proposal, told Politico before the Linehan news that he's running for the seat.