Report: Boston Councilor Linehan Won't Seek 6th Term

Support the news
South Boston City Councilor Bill Linehan reportedly won't seek a sixth term.
"For a boy from South Boston, who has been active in politics since he was 15, the last 10 years were self-actualizing for me," the 66-year-old Democrat, who represents the Second District, told The Boston Globe. "People generally don’t get to test what their convictions are. I was and am proud of how I handled [this work]. And I think that I’ve changed our city in a positive way."
Linehan's office would not confirm his decision to WBUR. He will, however, hold a news conference at City Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The lifelong Southie resident was first elected to the council in 2007, and served a term as its president. He had previously been director of operations for the city's Parks Department, and a special assistant to the city's chief operating officer.
Councilor Linehan has faced some criticism while in office. He was behind a contentious push to raise councilors' pay, and in 2011 he submitted a controversial redistricting plan that was ultimately rejected.
Twice — in 2011 and 2013 — Linehan narrowly beat challenger Suzanne Lee in the Second District race. The match-ups — a white man against an Asian-American woman — were seen as a contest of "old Boston" politics against a new, more diverse brand, and representative of changes in the district itself.
Linehan's reported decision not to seek reelection means a coveted seat will be open.
Corey Dinopoulos, who was behind the original Boston Olympic proposal, told Politico before the Linehan news that he's running for the seat.
Benjamin Swasey Digital Manager
Ben Swasey is WBUR's digital manager.
Support the news
More Politicker or Explore Audio.