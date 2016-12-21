Video footage released by Scottsdale, Arizona's police department showed an encounter between a police officer and wide receiver Michael Floyd after he was found asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running and his foot on the brake. Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals after the incident but picked up just days later by the Patriots.

We discuss the Patriots' history picking up players with a criminal history, like Floyd, as well as Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas and Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR’s Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.