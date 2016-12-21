close

December 21, 2016
By Virginia Marshall, Deborah Becker
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the media during a press conference to address the under-inflation of footballs used in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2015 in Foxboro, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Video footage released by Scottsdale, Arizona's police department showed an encounter between a police officer and wide receiver Michael Floyd after he was found asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running and his foot on the brake. Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals after the incident but picked up just days later by the Patriots.

We discuss the Patriots' history picking up players with a criminal history, like Floyd, as well as Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas and Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR’s Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.

