The Push For Criminal Justice Review And Reform in Mass.10:04

December 21, 2016Updated 12/21/2016 3:12 PM
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Deborah Becker
Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Last year, state leaders announced a review of the criminal justice system in Massachusetts that Senate President Stan Rosenberg said would help the state be "both tough and smart on crime."

The investigation, conducted by the Council of State Governments, is due to wrap up in the next month. But some critics, including the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, have said that the recommendations don't go far enough on issues like sentencing reform and mandatory minimums.

Today, a group of protesters interrupted a meeting about the report chanting, "The people united will never be defeated!"

Stanley Rosenberg, Massachusetts Senate president and a member of the Steering Committee of the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Review. He tweets @SenStan.

