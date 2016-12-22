In 2005, when Dr. Raj Panjabi returned to his home country of Liberia, a civil war had wiped out much of the medical infrastructure in the country of 4 million people. In fact, there were only 51 doctors in all of Liberia. Panjabi says that would be like if Boston had only eight doctors for the whole city.

Panjabi vowed to create an "army" of community health workers in Liberia to rebuild that medical infrastructure and to prevent what he called "anonymous" deaths. He was awarded the $1 million 2017 TED prize for his efforts on Dec. 1.

Guest

Raj Panjabi, CEO and co-founder of Last Mile Health and an associate physician at Harvard Medical School. He tweets @rajpanjabi.