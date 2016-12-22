close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Open Source
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Harvard Medical School Doctor Wins $1 Million TED Prize12:00

Play
December 22, 2016
By Kassandra Sundt and Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
Pictured: Three people suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus await treatment near Monrovia, Liberia. (Abbas Dulleh/AP)closemore
Pictured: Three people suspected of having contracted the Ebola virus await treatment near Monrovia, Liberia. (Abbas Dulleh/AP)

In 2005, when Dr. Raj Panjabi returned to his home country of Liberia, a civil war had wiped out much of the medical infrastructure in the country of 4 million people. In fact, there were only 51 doctors in all of Liberia. Panjabi says that would be like if Boston had only eight doctors for the whole city.

Panjabi vowed to create an "army" of community health workers in Liberia to rebuild that medical infrastructure and to prevent what he called "anonymous" deaths. He was awarded the $1 million 2017 TED prize for his efforts on Dec. 1.

Guest

Raj Panjabi, CEO and co-founder of Last Mile Health and an associate physician at Harvard Medical School. He tweets @rajpanjabi.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.