Reflecting On 2016: The Year In Health And Science

Gravitational Waves

Let's start with one of the biggest stories — which scientists say proves that Albert Einstein was right and that gravitational waves DO exist.

That's right, 100 years after he predicted them, Einstein was gloriously proven right in February. His theory of general relativity predicted that when anything with mass accelerates, it should create a wave in space time, like a rock thrown into a pond creating ripples on the water. Instruments here on earth were able to detect the collision of two black holes that happened more than a billion years ago — the collision contorted space time and sent a really big ripple outward — and scientists at LIGO — the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory — announced in February that they were able to detect them.

On Radio Boston we heard from MIT professor Nergis Mavalvala, professor of astrophysics at MIT. She is a member of the LIGO team that discovered the waves:

"It's taken 100 years because it's really hard to do. The technologies just weren't available until recently. And now they're here and this is just the start, this is just the first ripple we're able to detect. These detectors are going to get better and we're just going to listen to more and more music from the universe."

CRISPR

CRISPR is now a word that folks should be familiarize themselves with. CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats. CRISPR is an incredibly powerful tool for "editing" genes. Genetic engineering has been around for decades but CRISPR makes it much easier and more do-able — it's been sweeping labs around the world, and it's being used in everything from agriculture — engineering better crops — to medicine — trying to cure genetic diseases and HIV and more.

CRISPR has been in the news lately because of a big fight over patents related to it between the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard here in Cambridge and UC Berkely out on the West Coast.

Eric Lander, the director of the Broad, spoke a bit about it here on Radio Boston on DNA day in April of this year. He points out that this new CRISPR technology is based on something that bacteria have been doing on their own for about a billion years — defending themselves against viruses. Lander says CRISPR lets them grab a little piece of DNA from the virus and stuff it into their own set of DNA:

"And that becomes a little library of reminders. And they're constantly copying those reminders onto the molecular equivalent of little yellow sticky notes. and whenever any piece of DNA is found in the cell, it compares it to the sticky note, and matches it up as DNA and RNA, and says "Oh, if this matches something on my sticky note of bad things, i'm going to cut it."

But of course, now humans are figuring out how to use CRISPR in potentially very valuable new ways, and so the patent fight over who gets credit for these new applications has very high stakes — there are already biotech companies using CRISPR technology, and you hear estimates of hundreds of millions of dollars or even more hanging in the balance. Earlier this month, the two sides presented oral arguments before a patent court outside Washington D.C. and the impression was that the judges grilled the Californian side more, but that's kind of like trying to read the tea leaves from Supreme Court questioning — you can't really know.

Ebola Vaccine

In December, there was some very good news about a vaccine against the Ebola virus. Scientists announced major success with a vaccine against Ebola. Compare this to 2015, when Ebola was looking really scary — even here in the US — and a man died of it and infected two nurses in Texas — remember we had a couple of scares of possible Ebola patients here. Overall, Ebola killed about 11,000 people. But now, a study led by the World Health Organization found that in a coastal region of Guinea — one of the African countries that was hit hardest by Ebola — a vaccine that involves just a single shot was basically 100 percent effective. It's still not clear how long it will last — but it's being touted as the first effective vaccine since the virus was discovered 40 years ago.

There's also been really impressive progress on malaria, which is a huge killer in Africa, not from a vaccine, but just from efforts to fight mosquitoes and sleep under bed nets. It's estimated that since the year 2000, they've dropped from about 800,000 a year to about 400,000 a year.

Zika

Unfortunately, this year did not bring news that's as good about the Zika virus — there were confirmed cases in Florida and Texas — pregnant women were warned about traveling to some neighborhoods in Miami — and of course the news from Latin America has been really daunting — babies born with microcephaly, more than 2,000 babies with microcephaly related to Zika confirmed in Brazil.

Even the extent of the problem is still not clear, the latest research suggests many babies whose mothers had Zika during pregnancy could have less obvious brain problems.

Doctor Deborah Levine is the Director of Obstetric and Gynecologic ultrasound at Beth Israel and a professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School — she co-authored a study in the journal of Radiology that shows just how the Zika Virus affects the brain of a fetus.

"And it's not just the microcephaly like you said. Some of them, the brain isn't small. It's a normal size, but the brain is basically filled with water. So it's not yet shrunk down yet."

On the more positive side, there is progress being made on developing a vaccine — there are several promising candidate vaccines, they're starting to be tested in humans. Dr. Dan Barouch of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is at the forefront there — but his research is in lab animals and he says it's hard to predict when we'll have a vaccine for humans that we know is safe and effective.

"So, I can't give a date as to when a vaccine might be available for the general public. but I do think that the current data do raise substantial optimism that the development of a vaccine might be possible. and therefore accelerate the process of vaccine development."

From a local point of view, the mosquitoes that carry Zika don't reach as far north as Massachusetts. But it's still an issue here — our hospitals and doctors do see cases. Carey Goldberg recently moderated a panel at Brigham and Women's Hospital with doctors and public health officials about Zika, and at the start of the panel, the audience was asked: "If your twenty-something daughter who hopes to be pregnant soon were thinking about a vacation trip to an area affected by Zika, what would you tell her?" At the start, half the audience was fine with it, but by the end, when we had learned more about all the uncertainties — the imperfect testing, how long the virus lasts in your system — the whole audience said, "Don't go!"

Penis Transplant

It's a whole new frontiers in transplants — faces, hands, arms, maybe even a head soon. This year also saw the first uterus transplant, though it ultimately failed because of an infection.

Boston hospitals are at the forefront of the transplant world, and in May, a Massachusetts General Hospital team performed the nation's first penis transplant. Tom Manning is the Halifax, Mass. man who got the surgery — he'd lost most of his penis to cancer, and he was really open about the operation.

"You know I'm not going to walk around feeling ashamed for nothing. Some times bad things in your life happen. And you can go run and hide, or you can face them. And if you want a success story. You have to at least take the chance."

The hope is that full function will be restored, including normal urinary and sexual functions.

Immunotherapy Drugs

The year's biggest news is that we're continuing to see growing progress in the sizzling hot field of immunotherapy — the idea of using the body's own immune system to attack cancer. The most prominent case being former president Jimmy Carter, who's made a miraculous recovery.

The challenges are that there are still not immunotherapy treatments for most cancers, and they can have serious side effects. Boston is a big hub of cancer research. The work here and elsewhere is continuing to chip away at this — so that's not one succinct news story but it is looking like the biggest trend in cancer right now.

Opioids

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that nationally more than 52,000 people died from a drug overdose in 2015, and about 63 percent of those involved a prescription or illicit opioid.

In Massachusetts, the latest numbers suggest that on average five people die every day from an overdose. Surprisingly that's not among the states with the five highest rates. But Massachusetts is considered to be among the states that had a significant increase in opioid overdose deaths from 2014 to 2015. But, there is a new state law signed in 2016 designed to help provide treatment and cut down on opioid prescribing.



Guest

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog.