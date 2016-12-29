Our Favorite Reads Of The Year

Support the news
We've rounded-up our favorite books, essays, poems, and prose of the year. We're joined in studio by two local authors to hear what stood out to them and the trends they saw in 2016.
Jabari Asim, editor-in-chief of The Crisis, the journal of the NAACP, and a professor of creative writing at Emerson College. His latest book is Preaching To The Chickens. He tweets @jabariasim.
Laura van den Berg, Briggs-Copeland lecturer in fiction at Harvard University. Her latest book is Find Me. She tweets @lvandenberg.
Children's
Freedom in Congo Square, Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by R. Gregory Christie
How to Build a Museum: Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Tonya Bolden
Poetry
Olio, Tyehimba Jess
Counting Descent, Clint Smith
Collected Poems 1974-2004, Rita Dove
Adult Nonfiction
The World In Flames, Jerald Walker
We Gon’ Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation, Jeff Chang
Hidden Figures: The American Dream And The Untold Story Of The Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win The Space Race, Margot Lee Shetterly
Adult Fiction
Insurrections: Stories, Rion Amilcar Scott
Graphic Novel
March: Book Three, John Lewis and Andrew Aydin, illustrated by Nate Powell
Books
What is Not Yours is Not Yours, Helen Oyeyemi
Heartbreaker: Stories, Maryse Meijer
Swing Time, Zadie Smith
The Vegetarian, Han King
Short Stories
What it Means When a Man Falls from the Sky, Lesley Nneka Arimah
The Next World and the Next, Alice Sola Kim
Essays
Who Gets to Write What?, Kaitlyn Greenidge
Joy Williams's Refractory Brilliance, James Wood
I Have No Choice But to Keep Looking, Jennifer Percy
Autocracy, Rules for Survival, Masha Gessen
How I Fell in Love with the Beautiful Art of Cruising, Garth Greenwell
Poems
A New National Anthem, Ada Limón
Social Skills Training, Solmaz Sharif
Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, J.D. Vance
Playing Through the Whistle: Steel, Football, and an American Town, S.L. Price
Building Old Cambridge: Architecture and Development, Susan E. Maycock and Charles M. Sullivan
Invisible Man, Got The Whole World Watching: A Young Black Man's Education, Mychal Denzel Smith
The High Mountains Of Portugal, Yann Martel
