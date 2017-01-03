close

Sampson Trial Continues; How Baker Could Shape State's Highest Court12:54

January 03, 2017
By Jamie Bologna and Deborah Becker
A view of the John Adams Courthouse, where the SJC makes its rulings. (mcritz/Flickr)
A view of the John Adams Courthouse, where the SJC makes its rulings. (mcritz/Flickr)

Closing arguments are set for tomorrow in the death penalty case of Gary Lee Sampson. The court is deciding whether to uphold Sampson's 2003 death sentence. We analyze the trial so far with WBUR legal analyst and former Judge Nancy Gertner.

We also look at the makeup of the court, including the three newest members appointed last year. Gov. Charlie Baker may have the opportunity to name two new judges after the anticipated retirements of Justices Margot Botsford and Geraldine Hines.

Guest

Nancy Gertner, former Massachusetts federal judge, senior lecturer on law at Harvard Law School and WBUR legal analyst.

