The death penalty case of Gary Lee Sampson is winding down in federal court in Boston. Closing arguments are set for Wednesday as to whether the court will uphold Sampson's 2003 death sentence.

Sampson's conviction for carjacking and murder will stand. Defense attorneys are arguing for a life in prison sentence; prosecutors want the death penalty.

Guest

David Boeri, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets @davidboeri.