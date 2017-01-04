close

Marijuana, Short-Term Rentals, Education Top Massachusetts Legislative Agenda

January 04, 2017
By Kathleen McNerney and Anthony Brooks
The Massachusetts State House. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
State lawmakers began a new legislative session Wednesday with several key issues on the agenda. One of the biggest is how to roll out the legalization of marijuana in Massachusetts, which could include increasing the marijuana sales tax, adding new restrictions to edible marijuana products, and creating limits on drugged driving. Also on tap: reigning in health care spending, education reform, balancing the state budget, and changing the criminal justice system.

Joshua Miller, political reporter for The Boston Globe. He tweets @jm_bos.

Stan Rosenberg, Massachusetts Senate President. He tweets @SenStan.

