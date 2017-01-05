James Hamblin On Understanding Our Bodies, Our Health

What's the best exercise? What should you eat? How much sleep do you really need? Questions like these have spawned thousands of blogs, advice columns, books and videos about how to have a healthier, calmer, less stressed life.

James Hamblin knows a lot about these complicated questions. He's a medical doctor turned journalist who hosts a web series for The Atlantic called, "If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining A Human Body."

Now, he's published a book by the same name in which he answers dozens of questions — from how much sleep we need, to whether wine is good for you, to why men have nipples.

Dr. James Hamblin will be discussing his book "If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining a Human Body" as well as signing copies at the Harvard Book Store Thursday night.

Guest

James Hamblin, senior editor at The Atlantic and author of "If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining a Human Body." He tweets @jameshamblin.