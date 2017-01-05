A new report from the city of Boston reveals some dramatic numbers on the gap between what men and women earn in greater Boston.

The study comes from the The Boston Women's Workforce Council in City Hall and it finds that on average, working women make 77 cents on the dollar compared to men.

The study of 112,000 workers from 69 companies found the average salary for women is just under $79,000 per year while men make more than $103,000. It also found men make more than twice as much in bonuses as women. This study is the first time researchers have used data collected directly from employers, rather than from employees.

At City Hall on Thursday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh characterized the new report as a call to action, saying, "In 2017 it's time for us to stop talking and to take action in closing the wage gap. I think this report moves us more confidently in that direction."

Guests

Megan Costello, Mayor Walsh’s executive director for Women’s Advancement. She tweets @macostello09.

Victoria Budson, executive director of the Women and Public Policy Program at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, which tweets @wapppHKS.