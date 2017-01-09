Sec. Kerry On Climate Change, America's 'Crisis In Democracy'

Secretary of State John Kerry warned of dire consequences if the United States does not do more to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"What we do right now, today, matters. Because if we don't go far enough fast enough, the damage we inflict could take centuries to undo -- if it can be undone at all. We don't get a second chance on this one," Kerry said, speaking at MIT on Monday.

Kerry did not mention President-elect Donald Trump by name during the speech. Trump has continued to question the science on climate change, even though there is broad consensus that climate change is real.

Before his speech, Radio Boston sat down with Kerry for an exclusive interview.

Guest

John Kerry, secretary of state and former U.S. senator for Massachusetts.