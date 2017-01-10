Mourning And Grief Become Art In Doris Salcedo's Harvard Exhibit

A new exhibit at the Harvard Art Museums examines how people both as individuals, and as a society, live and cope with violence. It's called "The Materiality of Mourning" and it's by one of Colombia's most renowned artists, Doris Salcedo. Salcedo is known for her work responding to political violence, both in Colombia and across the globe.

We walked through the exhibit with curator Mary Schneider Enriquez and talked about a couple of the pieces.

"The Materiality of Mourning" is on display at the Harvard Art Museums now through April 9, 2017.

Guest

Mary Schneider Enriquez, Houghton Associate Curator of Modern Art at the Harvard Art Museums.