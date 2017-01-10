How Mass. Can Include Minority Entrepreneurs In Legalized Marijuana Business

Today, the National Cannabis Industry Association is hosting the Northeast Cannabis Caucus in Cambridge to talk about policy and the industry in the state.

One topic they'll be discussing is how to include more minority entrepreneurs in the legalized marijuana business.

Last month, Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley's held a hearing on the subject and the City Council intends to present a full list of recommendations to state officials.

But what can Boston learn from other cities that have already legalized marijuana? How have, or haven't minorities been included in legalized pot businesses elsewhere?

Guest

Shaleen Title, founding board member of the Minority Cannabis Business Association and partner at THC Staffing, a recruiting firm for the legal marijuana industry. She tweets @shaleentitle.