Meet The Massachusetts Finalist For National Teacher Of The Year

Sydney Chaffee, a humanities teacher at Codman Academy Charter Public School in Dorchester, has been named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year.

Chaffee, who was named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year in May, also manages the Summer Theater Institute, a program where students at Codman Academy collaborate with the Huntington Theater Company to put on a theater production over a five-week period.

Governor Charlie Baker praised Chaffee for her work in the classroom, saying, "Ms. Chaffee's dedication to her students and willingness to lead both inside and outside of the classroom are representative of the Commonwealth's strong teaching force. I am proud to congratulate her on this well-deserved national recognition."

The winner of the teacher of the year award will be announced in the Spring, and be recognized by the President of the United States.

Guest

Sydney Chaffee, English and Social Studies teacher at Codman Academy Charter Public School. She tweets @SydneyChaffee.