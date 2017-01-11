Holyoke Mayor Wants City To Be A Center For Marijuana

In August, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse became the first mayor in Massachusetts to support the legalization of recreational marijuana. Now, he says that he wants to make Holyoke a "hub" for recreational marijuana. The marijuana industry, he says, promises jobs, opportunities to increase revenue, and tourism in Holyoke. It would also be a way to fill the city's 1.5 million square feet of vacant mill space downtown.

The mayor's plan has also garnered criticism, including from City Council President Kevin Jourdain. Jourdain has said that he does not want Holyoke to be known as the "marijuana Mecca of Massachusetts."

Guest

Alex Morse, Mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts. He tweets @AlexBMorse.