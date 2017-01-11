close

Holyoke Mayor Wants City To Be A Center For Marijuana

January 11, 2017Updated 01/11/2017 3:07 PM
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
In this Oct. 10, 2016 photo, the morning sun rises behind a row of maturing pot plants at Los Suenos Farms in Avondale, Colo. The government still has many means to slow or stop the marijuana train and President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to be the next attorney general has raised fears that the new administration could crack down on weed-tolerant states. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)closemore
In August, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse became the first mayor in Massachusetts to support the legalization of recreational marijuana. Now, he says that he wants to make Holyoke a "hub" for recreational marijuana. The marijuana industry, he says, promises jobs, opportunities to increase revenue, and tourism in Holyoke. It would also be a way to fill the city's 1.5 million square feet of vacant mill space downtown.

The mayor's plan has also garnered criticism, including from City Council President Kevin Jourdain. Jourdain has said that he does not want Holyoke to be known as the "marijuana Mecca of Massachusetts."

Guest

Alex Morse, Mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts. He tweets @AlexBMorse.

