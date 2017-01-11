New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell On The City's Steep Drop In Unemployment

According to a study released on Monday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, New Bedford experienced the biggest decline in its unemployment rate of any metro area in the country. The unemployment rate was cut almost in half in just one year, from 6.5 percent in November of 2015 to 3.7 percent in November of 2016.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell cautioned against complacency, saying, "There are still too many residents who are under-employed or don't have the skills to fill positions that are available."

Guest

Jon Mitchell, mayor of the city of New Bedford, which tweets @NewBedford_MA.