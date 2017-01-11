close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell On The City's Steep Drop In Unemployment

January 11, 2017Updated 01/11/2017 3:14 PM
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
This April 30, 2004 file photograph shows fishing boats docked at the pier in New Bedford, Mass. The U.S. seafood catch reached a 17-year high in 2011, with all fishing regions of the country showing increases in both the volume and value of their harvests. New Bedford, Mass., had the highest-valued catch for the 12th straight year, due largely to its scallop fishery. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)closemore
This April 30, 2004 file photograph shows fishing boats docked at the pier in New Bedford, Mass. The U.S. seafood catch reached a 17-year high in 2011, with all fishing regions of the country showing increases in both the volume and value of their harvests. New Bedford, Mass., had the highest-valued catch for the 12th straight year, due largely to its scallop fishery. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

According to a study released on Monday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, New Bedford experienced the biggest decline in its unemployment rate of any metro area in the country. The unemployment rate was cut almost in half in just one year, from 6.5 percent in November of 2015 to 3.7 percent in November of 2016.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell cautioned against complacency, saying, "There are still too many residents who are under-employed or don't have the skills to fill positions that are available."

Guest

Jon Mitchell, mayor of the city of New Bedford, which tweets @NewBedford_MA.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.