Boston Indie Band Guster Celebrates 25 Years

January 13, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Guster does a sound check in WBUR's studio. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Beloved Boston band Guster is celebrating their quarter-century anniversary with four shows at the Paradise Rock Club through Sunday.

The indie band is known for tracks like "Satellite," "Fa Fa," and "Parachute."

Bandmates Adam Gardner, Ryan Miller, Luke Reynolds and Brian Rosenworcel spoke with the show back in 2015, on the very day Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had declared "Guster Day."

We listen back on some of the conversation.

 

