Mayor Walsh Unveils Package Of Anti-Displacement Bills04:59

January 13, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at WBUR. (Jesse Costa/WBUR/File)closemore
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at WBUR. (Jesse Costa/WBUR/File)

Boston's booming housing market is a boon for some, a crisis for others. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and housing advocates say that too many people are getting evicted and displaced by rising rents. So on Friday, his administration unveiled a package of legislative proposals that show how much city officials are thinking outside the box for solutions to the housing crunch.

The package includes five bills that would provide a tax credit for landlords who keep their rent below market rate, the right to an attorney for tenants who are served a notice to quit and a tenant's first right of refusal for housing subject to short sale due to foreclosure.

Guest

Alison Bruzek, WBUR Radio Boston associate producer.

