Week In Review: Contested Race For Boston Mayor, Baker Defends Romneycare, Obama's Farewell, Trump's Hello22:59

January 13, 2017
By Jamie Bologna and Meghna Chakrabarti
As the sun begins to shines on the newly installed Ambeen Butt mural 'I Need A Hero' (l-r) Susie Allen of the List Visual Arts Center, Sofia Barrosa of Around Art in Madrid, Spain and Anne Fitzpatrick local artist and designer for whom the facade of the Isabella Stewart Gardner on Evans Way is named after, preview the mural before attending the morning opening on January 11, 2017. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson challenges Mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Baker weighs in as Congress begins to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, President Obama bids farewell while Donald Trump holds his first press conference as president-elect.

Guests

John Carroll, professor of communication at Boston University and WBUR Senior News Analyst. He tweets @johncarroll_bu and runs the Campaign Outsider blog.

Michael Curry, immediate past president of the Boston branch of the NAACP.

