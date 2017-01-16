Boston's Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast Charged With Energy

The 47th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast was held at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on Monday morning. The speakers included Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker, and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.

"Like many of you this year," Senator Elizabeth Warren said at the breakfast, "I am less focused on the celebration and more focused on the fight."

Guest

Shannon Dooling, WBUR reporter. She tweets @sdooling.