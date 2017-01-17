Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone Talks Sanctuary Cities

With just three days until Donald Trump is inaugurated as the next President of the United States, a showdown is looming between the coming administration and leaders of the approximately 300 so-called "sanctuary cities" and localities across the country.

In sanctuary cities, local officials limit their cooperation with federal immigration officials seeking help in identifying, and potentially detaining, immigrants who are in the country illegally.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised again and again to block funding for sanctuary cities. In August in Phoenix, Arizona, he said, "We will end the sanctuary cities that have resulted in so many needless deaths. Cities that refuse to cooperate with federal authorities will not receive taxpayer dollars. And we will work with Congress to pass legislation to protect those jurisdictions that do assist federal authorities."

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone has been vocal about his support for sanctuary cities like Somerville, promising constituents that "Somerville will remain a sanctuary city no matter what happens in Washington."

Joseph Curtatone, Mayor of Somerville from 2004-present. He tweets @JoeCurtatone.