close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Trump Supporter On The Coming Inauguration

January 17, 2017
By Jamie Bologna and Tonya Mosley
Share
The West side of the U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Jan. 15, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
The West side of the U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Jan. 15, 2017. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

In just three days, President-elect Donald Trump will head to Washington, take the oath of office and become the 45th president of the United States.

"We're going to have a very, very elegant day," Trump said last week at a press conference in New York. "I think we're going to have massive crowds because we have a movement. It's a movement like the world has never seen before. It's a movement that a lot of people didn't expect."

One man who did expect it is Lou Murray.

Guest

Lou Murray, delegate for President-elect Donald Trump and a member of the National Catholic Advisory Committee for Trump/Pence. He tweets @louislmurrayjr1.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.