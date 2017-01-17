Trump Supporter On The Coming Inauguration

In just three days, President-elect Donald Trump will head to Washington, take the oath of office and become the 45th president of the United States.

"We're going to have a very, very elegant day," Trump said last week at a press conference in New York. "I think we're going to have massive crowds because we have a movement. It's a movement like the world has never seen before. It's a movement that a lot of people didn't expect."

One man who did expect it is Lou Murray.

Guest

Lou Murray, delegate for President-elect Donald Trump and a member of the National Catholic Advisory Committee for Trump/Pence. He tweets @louislmurrayjr1.