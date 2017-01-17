close

New Edition Reflects On Boston, Fame And Music Today

January 17, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Tonya Mosley
Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell and Ronnie DeVoe, former members of New Edition currently performing as Bell Biv DeVoe, are producers of the new BET mini-series "The New Edition Story." (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

One of the most influential rhythm and blues vocal groups of the 1980’s was formed right here in Boston -- New Edition.

The members of New Edition, together and as solo acts, have sold more than 30 million records. They're considered the precursor to boy bands like New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, and N'Sync. But they got their start at a local talent show.

Their story is being chronicled in a new BET mini-series, airing this month called, “The New Edition Story.” It's produced by the members of the band and their manager, Brook Payne.

"The New Edition Story" will air in three parts on BET, starting January 24.

Guests

Michael Bivins, singer in New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. He tweets @mikebiv.

Ricky Bell, singer in New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. He tweets @mrrickybell.

Ronnie DeVoe, singer in New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe. He tweets @rondevoe.

