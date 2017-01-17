close

How Mass. State Police Collect Data On Use Of Force

January 17, 2017
By Tonya Mosley, Virginia Marshall
Massachusetts State Police started arming their patrol officers with Tasers in 2016. (Michael Conroy/AP)closemore
Massachusetts State Police started arming their patrol officers with Tasers in 2016. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Recent data from the Massachusetts State Police department show a 93 percent increase in use of force from 2015 to 2016. The categories tracked included officer's use of tasers, firearms, pepper spray, police dogs, and other control techniques.

It's a striking increase, from 208 incidents of force in 2015 to 402 in 2016. But Dave Procopio, spokesperson for the state police, points to the use of tasers by State Police patrol officers for the first time in 2016.

Dave Procopio, spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, which tweets @massstatepolice.

