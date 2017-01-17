How Mass. State Police Collect Data On Use Of Force

Recent data from the Massachusetts State Police department show a 93 percent increase in use of force from 2015 to 2016. The categories tracked included officer's use of tasers, firearms, pepper spray, police dogs, and other control techniques.

It's a striking increase, from 208 incidents of force in 2015 to 402 in 2016. But Dave Procopio, spokesperson for the state police, points to the use of tasers by State Police patrol officers for the first time in 2016.

Dave Procopio, spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police