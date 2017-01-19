The Inauguration Of President Trump

Tomorrow, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. Supporters and opponents of the President-Elect are gathering in Washington. Thousands are expected at the Women's March on Washington and at more than 600 sister marches across the country. But some are appealing to Americans to approach Donald Trump with an open mind, while still holding him accountable.

Guests

Anthony Brooks, senior political reporter at WBUR. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.

Charles Fried, Beneficial Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. Solicitor General of the United States under President Ronald Reagan from 1985-1989. Associate Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts from 1995-1999.