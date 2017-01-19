How Railroads Influenced Jazz Music

Rob Kapilow is taking a look at why trains were such a key part of America jazz music, and how musicians incorporated those sounds into their songs.

Selections include:

Glenn Miller & The Modernaires — "Chattanooga Choo Choo" Duke Ellington — "Happy Go Lucky Local" Count Basie — "Super Chief" Thelonius Monk — "Little Rootie Tootie" Winton Marsalis — "Caboose"

Rop Kapilow will be speaking about the influence of train sounds on jazz music, as well as performing at the New England Conservatory Friday night, as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston.

Guest

Rob Kapilow, composer, conductor, and author. He tweets @robkapilow.