WBUR Poll Finds Only 44 Percent Of Mass. Voters Think Warren Deserves Reelection

On the national stage, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has gained notoriety as one of the most vocal critics of President-Elect Donald Trump. At the Boston Women's March on Saturday, she vowed to "fight more passionately than ever, not just for the people whom Donald Trump supports, but for all of America."

But a new poll from WBUR shows that only 44 percent of respondents think that Senator Warren "deserves reelection." By contrast, 46 percent of respondents believe that it is time to "give someone else a chance." 51 percent of voters have a favorable view of Warren.

Guest

Steve Koczela, President of MassINC Polling Group. He tweets @skoczela.