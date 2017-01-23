closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Radio Boston
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

WBUR Poll Finds Only 44 Percent Of Mass. Voters Think Warren Deserves Reelection

January 23, 2017Updated 01/23/2017 3:06 PM
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony as the 45th president of the United States. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)closemore
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony as the 45th president of the United States. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

On the national stage, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has gained notoriety as one of the most vocal critics of President-Elect Donald Trump. At the Boston Women's March on Saturday, she vowed to "fight more passionately than ever, not just for the people whom Donald Trump supports, but for all of America."

But a new poll from WBUR shows that only 44 percent of respondents think that Senator Warren "deserves reelection." By contrast, 46 percent of respondents believe that it is time to "give someone else a chance." 51 percent of voters have a favorable view of Warren.

Guest

Steve Koczela, President of MassINC Polling Group. He tweets @skoczela.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.