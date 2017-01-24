closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Special Coverage: Governor Charlie Baker's 2017 State Of The Commonwealth Address

January 24, 2017
By Meghna Chakrabarti and Jamie Bologna
Share
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a conference in Boston in August. (Elise Amendola/AP)closemore
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a conference in Boston in August. (Elise Amendola/AP)

This past year was a busy one for Governor Charlie Baker. He staked a position against then GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump — ultimately not voting for either major party candidate.

Back in Massachusetts, he signed into law a bill that puts tighter controls on opioid prescriptions. He pushed hard on a ballot initiative to raise the cap on public charter schools, a question that failed at the ballot box.

According to a WBUR poll out this week, the governor has a 59 percent favorability rating among respondents.

In his address, Governor Charlie Baker lays out his vision for the Commonwealth in the year ahead.

Guests

Susan Tracy, former State Representative from Allston-Brighton, and President of the Democratic consulting firm The Strategy Group.

Jim Stergios, Executive Director of the Pioneer Institute. He tweets @JimStergios.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.