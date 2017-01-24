Special Coverage: Governor Charlie Baker's 2017 State Of The Commonwealth Address

This past year was a busy one for Governor Charlie Baker. He staked a position against then GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump — ultimately not voting for either major party candidate.

Back in Massachusetts, he signed into law a bill that puts tighter controls on opioid prescriptions. He pushed hard on a ballot initiative to raise the cap on public charter schools, a question that failed at the ballot box.

According to a WBUR poll out this week, the governor has a 59 percent favorability rating among respondents.

In his address, Governor Charlie Baker lays out his vision for the Commonwealth in the year ahead.

Guests

Susan Tracy, former State Representative from Allston-Brighton, and President of the Democratic consulting firm The Strategy Group.

Jim Stergios, Executive Director of the Pioneer Institute. He tweets @JimStergios.