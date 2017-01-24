closeDonate

Will 'Cutting-Edge Traffic-Light Technology' Help Boston Streets?

January 24, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Boston traffic. (Dave L/Flickr)closemore
During Mayor Marty Walsh's State of the City address last week, he mentioned, "cutting-edge traffic-light technology" will be brought to Boston's busiest streets. As he explained, the signals, "will adapt to traffic in real time and work together to keep it flowing."

What might this technology look like? And will it help both drivers and pedestrians in the city?

Guest

Peter Furth, professor of civil and and environmental engineering at Northeastern University. He tweets @peterfurth.

 

