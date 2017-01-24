Will 'Cutting-Edge Traffic-Light Technology' Help Boston Streets?

During Mayor Marty Walsh's State of the City address last week, he mentioned, "cutting-edge traffic-light technology" will be brought to Boston's busiest streets. As he explained, the signals, "will adapt to traffic in real time and work together to keep it flowing."

What might this technology look like? And will it help both drivers and pedestrians in the city?

Guest

Peter Furth, professor of civil and and environmental engineering at Northeastern University. He tweets @peterfurth.