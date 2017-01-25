Senator Ed Markey Talks Nuclear Weapons, Voter Fraud

This morning, President Donald Trump reiterated a claim for which there is absolutely no proof — that there was widespread voter fraud in the election that he won.

He ratcheted up his claim by tweeting, "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

The top official who runs elections in Massachusetts is reacting strongly to the President's call for an investigation. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin spoke to WBUR.

He said, "I find it disgusting that somebody who is the President of the United States would continue to say things that are so outrageous and untrue. Either put up or shut up. It's not right to be suggesting that people who are legitimate citizens who voted, who exercised their right to vote, who just didn't happen to vote for him, are somehow criminals, or illegal, or improper. Because they weren't. If he really thinks the election was rigged, then why don't we do it again? See if he wins? I don't think he will. So we're certainly not going to let him just throw mud on the citizens of Massachusetts."

Senator Ed Markey joins us with his own reaction to Trump's statements, and talks about his call to strip the President of his ability to conduct a first-strike nuclear attack without a Congressional declaration of war.

Senator Ed Markey, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts. He tweets @senmarkey.